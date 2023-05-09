Catlin Salt Fork painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Broadlands Heritage's pitching for a 11-1 win for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 9.
In recent action on May 4, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Villa Grove and Catlin Salt Fork took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on May 1 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
