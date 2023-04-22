It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Decatur Eisenhower had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Decatur Lutheran 6-5 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 22.

In recent action on April 14, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Villa Grove and Decatur Eisenhower took on Chatham Glenwood on April 18 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.

