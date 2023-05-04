Decatur St. Teresa's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Clinton 12-2 on May 4 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 28, Clinton faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 29 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
