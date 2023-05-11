Defense dominated as Decatur St. Teresa pitched a 13-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 2, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Mt Pulaski and Decatur St Teresa took on St Joseph-Ogden on May 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
