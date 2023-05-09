Impressive was a ready adjective for Decatur St. Teresa's 17-1 throttling of Decatur Lutheran on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 2, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arthur Christian and Decatur St Teresa took on Clinton on May 4 at Clinton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.