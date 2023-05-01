A suffocating defense helped Pawnee handle Mason City Illini Central 17-0 in Illinois high school baseball on May 1.
In recent action on April 27, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Athens and Pawnee took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on April 26 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop.
