Springfield didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Springfield Southeast's attack in a virtuoso 15-0 performance for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 12.

In recent action on April 8, Springfield Southeast faced off against Jerseyville Jersey and Springfield took on Chicago Whitney Young on April 6 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

