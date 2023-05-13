Downs Tri-Valley scored early and often to roll over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 13.
In recent action on May 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Downs Tri-Valley took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.
