Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Edinburg did exactly that with a 15-8 win against Decatur Eisenhower in Illinois high school baseball action on April 28.

In recent action on April 22, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Edinburg took on Athens on April 24 at Edinburg High School.

