Edwardsville topped Chatham Glenwood 3-1 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school baseball on May 5.
Recently on April 28, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Granite City in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.