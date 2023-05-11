El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Mt. Pulaski, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 8-3 victory in Illinois high school baseball on May 11.

In recent action on May 4, Mt Pulaski faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Heyworth on May 1 at Heyworth High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.