Fisher notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rantoul 14-11 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 10.

In recent action on May 4, Rantoul faced off against Monticello and Fisher took on Mt Pulaski on May 4 at Fisher High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.