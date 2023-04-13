Fisher showed no mercy to Broadlands Heritage, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 18-9 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Fisher took on El Paso-Gridley on April 7 at Fisher High School.

