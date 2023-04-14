Saddled up and ready to go, Fithian Oakwood spurred past Milford 8-5 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 14.

In recent action on April 10, Milford faced off against Danville Schlarman and Fithian Oakwood took on Watseka on April 10 at Watseka High School.

