Fithian Oakwood gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Cissna Park 13-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 21, Cissna Park faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Fithian Oakwood took on Danville Schlarman on April 24 at Danville Schlarman High School.

