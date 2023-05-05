A sigh of relief filled the air in Fithian Oakwood's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Westville in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 1, Westville faced off against Danville Schlarman and Fithian Oakwood took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on April 29 at Fithian Oakwood High School.

