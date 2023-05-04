A tight-knit tilt turned in Fithian Oakwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign St. Thomas More 9-7 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Fithian Oakwood took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on April 29 at Fithian Oakwood High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.