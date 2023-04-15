Wins don't come more convincing than the way Westville put away Danville 13-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 11, Danville faced off against Champaign Central and Westville took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 11 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

