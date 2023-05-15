Clinton South Vermillion was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Franklin South County prevailed 4-1 at Clinton South Vermillion High on May 15 in Indiana baseball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.