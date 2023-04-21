Georgetown-Ridge Farm stomped on Cissna Park 12-2 on April 21 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Danville Schlarman.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.