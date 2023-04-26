Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley earned a convincing 11-1 win over Rantoul at Rantoul Township High on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 17, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on April 21 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.