It would have taken a herculean effort for Minonk Fieldcrest to claim this one, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wouldn't allow that in a 19-4 decision in Illinois high school baseball on April 21.

In recent action on April 12, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Colfax Ridgeview on April 17 at Colfax Ridgeview High School.

