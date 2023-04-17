Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Colfax Ridgeview during this 8-3 victory during this Illinois baseball game.
Recently on April 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a baseball game.
