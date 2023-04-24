Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley prevailed over Heyworth 6-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 19, Heyworth faced off against Fisher and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Eureka on April 19 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

