Gillespie put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Pawnee for a 7-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.

In recent action on May 3, Pawnee faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Gillespie took on Hillsboro on May 5 at Hillsboro High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.