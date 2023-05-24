Gillespie controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-2 win against Maroa-Forsyth at Maroa-Forsyth High on May 24 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 10, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Gillespie took on Piasa Southwestern on May 20 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.