Monticello corralled Rantoul's offense and never let go to fuel a 12-0 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 4.

In recent action on April 29, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 27 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

