Greenfield-Northwestern Coop played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 12-0 verdict over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Hillsboro and Greenfield-Northwestern Coop took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on April 15 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop.
