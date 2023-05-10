Normal University played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 10-0 verdict over Decatur MacArthur for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 10.
In recent action on May 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 3 at Normal University High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.