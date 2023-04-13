St. Joseph-Ogden's impenetrable defense prompted a 14-0 blanking of Paxton-Buckley-Loda during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and St Joseph-Ogden took on Williamsville on April 8 at Williamsville High School.
