Heyworth showed no mercy to Pontiac, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 15-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 24, Pontiac faced off against Monticello and Heyworth took on Lexington on April 29 at Lexington High School.

