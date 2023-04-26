A tight-knit tilt turned in Heyworth's direction just enough to squeeze past Deer Creek-Mackinaw 9-7 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Fisher and Heyworth took on Fisher on April 19 at Heyworth High School.

