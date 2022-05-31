"It didn't feel real:" Maroa-Forsyth baseball returns to state tournament after 27 seasons

Even with his team down a run to Monticello, 3-2, in the bottom of the eighth inning in Monday's Class 2A super-sectional, and the bottom of the order coming up, Martin could still feel a victory was destined to happen if the Trojans could figure out a way to get back to leadoff batter Kaiden Maurer.

After a ground out by Zayn Giles to start the inning, catcher Rheys Sams-Moore drew a walk. Designated hitter Andy Munjoy flew out to right field, bringing up No. 9 hitter Grant Reid. Reid singled to right field, putting Sams-Moore's substitute runner Mitch Williams on second base.

This brought Maurer to the plate to face Sages pitcher Tristin Foran. As Foran was preparing to throw, he balked, advancing Reid and Williams to second and third base.

"I just knew he was going to get a hit. This kid here has ice in his veins," Martin said.

Maurer connected with just the team's fourth hit of the game, to left field, scoring Williams and Reid to end the game and send the Trojans to the state tournament for the first time in 27 years.

"It really didn't feel real and I saw their outfielder bobble the ball. I knew we had to get two runs to win it and we scored. I haven't felt like this before in my life," Maurer said. "We knew it was going to be a rivalry game and it is always a close game when we play them. As long as we could hit the ball, which we didn't do very well, we could win and it worked out."

Martin knew that with any hit in the outfield, Williams and Reid were getting waved home.

"Monticello was going to have to make the play and throw us out because I knew I was sending him. I knew we were going to tie the game and you have to field it cleanly and make a one-hop throw. There was a lot of things that had to happen to throw us out," Martin said. "It worked and I'm so happy for this group. I've been doing this a long time and we have finally gotten over the hump and it sure feels good."

Trojans senior shortstop Ethan Willoughby, who will continue his baseball career at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville next season , was having trouble dealing with the tension of the last at-bats.

"Coming into high school, it was just a dream to go to state. It is our last year and you've got to go out with the bang. We're not done yet." "I was sitting right there and I was saying a prayer and looking for a miracle to happen," Willoughby said. "I didn't see the balk happen because I was looking straight down at the ground. I was taking my mind off of it and I looked up and he balked. Kaiden stepped up and did his part and now we're going to state.

Grubbs vs. Sprinkle

Mondays' matchup between starting pitchers — Jaxson Grubbs for Maroa and Joey Sprinkle for Monticello — was a battle of two pitchers who could be looking in a mirror. Both are imposing presences on the mound — Sprinkle standing 6-3 and Grubbs at 6-4 — as well as on the basketball court, where they each play under the basket. Along with baseball, Sprinkle was quarterback for the football team and was key in the Sages' Class 2A second-place finish at basketball state.

And as the two standouts faced each other at the plate, it was poetic that each hit a home run off the other. Grubbs connected with a two-run home run in the fourth and Sprinkle answered in the sixth inning with a solo shot.

"Since he was a freshman, Joey can flat out hit. He has done that again this year. He was able to barrel one out," Monticello head coach Chris Jones said. "Grubbs kept us off balance and he pitched well and Joey just happened to get one on the barrel and got it over the fence."

Grubbs was pitching on a shorter rest period that he has had to deal with this season but still threw 115 pitches on Monday in a complete-game, eight-inning win.

"Jaxson threw 74 pitches on Thursday and had three days off. To come back and give us that kind of game is tremendous," Martin said. "He didn't have the best stuff but he grinded and grinded. I tip my hat to a senior who wasn't afraid of it and got out there."

Grubbs knew his home run pitch to Sprinkle wasn't his best of the day.

"I hung that curveball and I knew as soon as he hit it, it was gone," Grubbs said. "I was like, 'Oh, you know, I've got to get back on the mound and keep pitching.'"

Called upon

Sprinkle started the game with three perfect innings before Maroa's Evan Foster broke it up with a hit in the fourth and then Grubbs followed with his home run to give Maroa the lead. They were the only two hits in Sprinkle's five innings of pitching that included five strikeouts.

"Joey did exactly what we ask him to do. We have been using him in the bullpen as we got to the playoffs. It was situation where we needed him," Jones said. "We had tough couple games with Eureka and St. Joe (in the sectional semis and finals) that we needed him to start. He came out and pitched his butt off."

The Sages finish their season 23-9, winning their fourth regional and second sectional championship in program history.

"I'm just really proud of the kids. They battled through a little slow start, we battled through the (Illini Prairie Conference) and we started to click at the right time," Jones said. "All those seniors, (Sprinkle, Foran, Thomas Swartz and Dawlton Chupp), they kept pushing us along. I was really sad to see it end today. Hats off to Maroa. They definitely played well and are deserving of it. Just wish we would have been able to be the one on top today."

Next up

Maroa (32-1) will face Richmond-Burton in the 2A state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Peoria's Dozer Park. In the other semifinal, Joliet Catholic Academy plays Columbia at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Maroa-Forsyth ace pitcher Evan Foster will be available to start on full rest on Friday. A win for the Trojans would put them in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. state championship. The third-place game takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

