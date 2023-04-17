Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Jacksonville prevailed over Taylorville 5-2 at Taylorville High on April 17 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 13, Taylorville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on April 12 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

