Jacksonville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 6-1 win over Springfield Southeast at Springfield Southeast High on April 18 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 12, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on April 12 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

