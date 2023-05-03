Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with LeRoy's performance in a 16-5 destruction of Bethany Okaw Valley for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 3.

In recent action on April 27, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Marshall and LeRoy took on Mt Pulaski on April 27 at LeRoy High School.

