Defense dominated as LeRoy pitched a 21-0 shutout of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur Lutheran and LeRoy took on Mt Pulaski on April 27 at LeRoy High School.
