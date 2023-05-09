Lexington left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fisher 14-1 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on May 4, Fisher faced off against Mt Pulaski and Lexington took on Hartsburg-Emden on May 2 at Hartsburg-Emden High School.

