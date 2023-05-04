Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Mahomet-Seymour stopped Heyworth to the tune of a 13-0 shutout during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 29, Heyworth faced off against Lexington and Mahomet-Seymour took on Rochester on April 28 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.