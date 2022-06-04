Maroa-Forsyth baseball beaten by Columbia to finish in fourth place in Class 2A

PEORIA — Columbia's pitching was just too much for Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday.

Columbia starting pitcher Dom Voegele struck out 13 Trojans batters in the Class 2A third-place game at Dozer Park in Peoria, shutting down Maroa's offense and picking up the 4-1 win.

Maroa-Forsyth starting pitcher Jaxson Grubbs threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and six strikeouts in the losing effort.

The Trojans finished their season 32-3, setting a record for the most wins in a season in program history. The fourth-place finish is also the top in program history after qualifying for the eight-team Class 1A state tournaments in 1981-82, 1984-85, 1989-90 and 1994-95. The Trojans returned to state for the first time in 27 years, winning the program's first super-sectional, fifth sectional and 11th regional title this season.

"It's hard to say right now how I feel on the year. There were a lot of things that weren't great today but I had a fellow coach tell me the hardest thing you have to do is get your team ready for a third-place game," Maroa head coach Sean Martin said. "This is going to feel good in the two or three days when I can look back and think about that this was the first time we made it (to the final four), most wins in a season and we are bringing home a trophy."

The scoring started quickly for the Eagles. Leadoff batter Kyle McConachie drew a walk to start the game and then stole second. He was knocked in by a single from Voegele to take an early 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Columbia loaded the bases and on a fielder's choice single by Lucas Riebeling, Aidan Gaither — the Eagles' courtesy runner for Voegele — scored from third, making it 2-0.

The Trojans loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but were unable to get a runner across.

Grubbs helped his own cause by connecting with a home run — his ninth of the season — with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Columbia lead to 2-1. The shot went out over left field for the first dinger for the Trojans in the state tournament.

"Today, I thought I hit my spots well but I made a couple errors and a couple hits here and there and they got a couple runs off of me," Grubbs said. "That home run felt great and they told me after the game it broke the single season record for most home runs in a season. That is pretty special for me."

In the top of the sixth, Columbia loaded the bases with no outs. Eagles left fielder Jack Steckler singled to left field, plating two and giving Columbia a 4-1 lead.

The Trojans were unable to get any offensive threat going in the last two innings.

It was the final game for three Maroa seniors: Grubbs, shortstop Ethan Willoughby and catcher Rheys Sams-Moore.

"When we reflect back on this season and all that we accomplished, it is pretty special," Martin said.

Although numbers-wise it is a small group, the impact of the seniors' loss will be a major one for the team next season.

"We have had a bunch of small senior groups but I don't know if we have ever had a group that all three were so productive and so important," Martin said. "People say 'You're only losing three seniors' but we are losing three seniors that did a ton for us on the mound, in the field, our catcher. They are huge losses. From day one this season, they knew we were going to have a good solid team. "

