Maroa-Forsyth baseball's Evan Foster accepted to United States Military Academy West Point

MAROA — Although it was a long road to travel, when Maroa-Forsyth standout pitcher Evan Foster found out he had been accepted to the United States Military Academy West Point last week, it was much sooner than he expected.

Foster began working on the rigorous requirements to apply, which included a medical examination, fitness assessment, taking college entrance exams and applying to be nominated by a member of Congress, midway through his junior year.

Foster, now a senior, finalized his application last month and was expecting to hear an official answer in late winter or early spring of 2023, but last week he received his letter of appointment to West Point.

"I was told that I would hear in February, March or April, somewhere around there, so I was not expecting to be notified this early," Foster said. "It was surprising since I wasn't expecting it and I was extremely excited when I found out."

To prepare for the physical side of the application, Foster put in a lot of extra work, including workouts before school.

"This year, I started working out every day before school at 5:30 a.m. and I would stay after school and run a little bit," Foster said. "For me, the physical side wasn't the hardest. The time-consuming part of getting medically qualified and the challenge was having all the documentation ready in a certain amount of time."

Foster was nominated for appointment by U.S. Rep Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and is excited for the challenge that West Point will give him.

"I wanted to go somewhere that I would be pushed with the education side of things and also physically and mentally," Foster said. "The education and the atmosphere at the military academy is different than a regular college and so I think my potential could be even higher at an institution like one of the academies."

"Even though we didn't get a win at state, it was still a great experience," he said. "Aside from the actual games, walking around the stadium the day before and staying in the hotel with the guys was great."

The lefty was undefeated in the regular season and finished with an 7-1 record with a 1.75 ERA. He struck out 77 batters in 52 innings and he was just as strong at the plate, posing a team-high batting average of .442, earning unanimous all-Sangamo Conference first-team honors.

Foster played summer baseball with the Decatur Commodores and as a captain for the 2023 Trojans, Foster has high expectations for his final season. He also intends to continue to play beyond graduation.

"I think our seniors are prepared for this season. It is similar to last year and we are not worried about leadership on this team. We only lost three spots (to graduation) and so I think we can make another deep run in the playoffs," Foster said. "Although I wasn't athletically recruited right now, I can still walk on and I'm going to try to do that. One of my goals is to play baseball at the next level and if I can do that at the academy it will be a bonus."

Foster serves as Maroa's student council president and his leadership skills will be an asset at West Point.

"I like having a say along with other students about the needs of our school, what we can improve and issues we have at the school. I like being able to represent the student voice in decisions that are made," Foster said. "I couldn't do this by myself and I had a lot of help from my teachers and my parents as well. My parents have been my biggest supporters and they have always told me that I would be a great fit at the academy. Even though I know it is going to tough, they are confident that I will do just fine and I will be prepared."

