An electrician would've been needed to get Pana on the scoreboard because Maroa-Forsyth wouldn't allow it in a 16-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 30, Pana faced off against Hillsboro and Maroa-Forsyth took on Westville on March 29 at Westville High School.

