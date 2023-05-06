Maroa-Forsyth lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 13-1 win over Marshall during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 27, Marshall faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
