Maroa-Forsyth's Jaxson Grubbs is the Herald & Review's Baseball Player of the Year for 2022

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth's Jaxson Grubbs is used to being thrown into the fire.

The Trojans pitcher and first baseman was the rock the baseball team was built upon this season, from both the hitting and pitching sides, as the squad made the final four of the Class 2A State Tournament for the first time in school history.

Even back to his freshman year and his first ever varsity game, the expectations were high.

"My first game I ever played on varsity, I started pitching. I got the no-decision and that still upsets me," Grubbs said. "It was against LeRoy and I remember the day before (head coach Sean Martin) said we had a couple non-conference games coming up. When I showed up, Coach was like 'Oh, by the way, you are on the mound.'

"LeRoy was huge back then and they were hitting some really hard balls off me. I dealt with it and I was pulled out when we were winning but we ended up losing and I got a no-decision."

Three years later, Grubbs was rarely taken out of any games he was pitching. He logged 75 innings, posting an 11-2 record and striking out 83 batters. He was named the Sangamo Conference Pitcher of the Year and became just the second Trojans player to be named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team. Grubbs is the Herald & Review Baseball Player of the Year.

Accumulating accolades

Grubbs' offensive production also broke records last season. He batted .400 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs, the last two becoming new single-season marks for the Trojans.

"(These honors) are really humbling because it is what I've worked for my whole life. This year was really special to me," Grubbs said. "Last year offensively, I wasn't bad but I wasn't great and I (felt like I) needed to do something. I knew this year I had gotten stronger and I ended up breaking (some records)."

The team's fourth-place finish was its highest in program history and Grubbs hopes the returning players can use the experience to work their way back to the final four next year.

"Obviously, we would have liked to have a couple more wins at state but this year was good for us seniors to go out like that," he said. "It is also good experience for the underclassmen, too, to get those wins and get to state and know what that feels like. They know what they need to do to move forward."

Skipping the gridiron

Standing 6-5 and 205 pounds, Grubbs seemed destined to have a standout football career at Maroa. Although he played in middle school, he didn't suit up in high school.

"I felt it wasn't for me. I was the quarterback in middle school and I got to high school and I thought, you know, I probably wasn't going to go anywhere in football, realistically," he said. "I felt that I had a better shot at baseball and I was going to focus my time on that."

Initially, the shift to baseball was a challenge. Grubbs saw limited varsity time his freshman year and his sophomore was destined to not even happen.

"Freshman year, I was one of the only guys that wasn't on varsity. That was sort of added fuel to my fire," he said. "I showed up for my sophomore year and it got canceled (due to COVID-19). That was honestly depressing because I was really excited to play that year. I got my body in better shape and I was seeing results."

Joining the Trailblazers

Grubbs and teammate Ethan Willoughby are playing American Legion ball in Lincoln this summer, and the friends will be playing baseball in college just a few miles from each other — Willoughby at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Grubbs at Lewis and Clark Community College.

"I'm really excited because COVID kind of killed recruiting for me. It is nice to end up somewhere where I'm hopefully going to get a lot of playing time," Grubbs said.

Grubbs had the dream to play in college for a while but when Willoughby committed. That pushed Grubbs to step up his work.

"When I was younger, I'd see all the people committing to go play college. People would talk about where we were going to go," Grubbs said. "When Ethan he committed, that was kind of like, 'Oh, I need to get on it and find somewhere.'"

Grubbs followed Willoughby's lead and began working out at Decatur's Performance Academy.

"Ethan told me I really needed to do this. I'm really happy that I started going there because I saw really significant change in my body and how strong I was getting," Grubbs said. "On school days, we were going in at six in the morning, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It was a grind but it definitely paid off."

'Play hard'

Martin is the H&R's Baseball Coach of the Year and the challenge he faces in filling Grubbs' cleats on the mound and in the batter's box will be difficult.

"No one is going to come out and throw 80 innings for us the way that Jaxson did and no one will probably hit nine or 10 home runs and 50-some RBIs," Martin said. "When you look at it, we will need two or three players to replace that."

Martin was up front with Grubbs about the team leaning on him this season and Grubbs responded.

"(Coach Martin) is a really good coach. The way he runs practices, he knows what we need to do and then during the games. He wants us to just go out and play hard," Grubbs said. "That's his motto and we did that this year. We showed up hungry from the start and we just took off."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.