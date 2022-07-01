Maroa-Forsyth's Sean Martin is the Herald & Review's Baseball Coach of the Year for 2022

MAROA — It was a milestone season for Maroa-Forsyth baseball coach Sean Martin in 2022.

It was Martin's 25th season leading the Trojans — he took over the program in 1998 after coaching two seasons for Central A&M — and in the middle of the team's run to the Class 2A State Tournament, he picked up his 400th career victory with the team.

But there are some "what-if" moments for Martin that have stuck with him this season, where a single play would have changed the ending.

In the regional championship game against Williamsville, the Bullets were threatening with the bases loaded and Trojans outfielder Jacob Blunck came through with a catch to deep center to end the game and give the team its second consecutive regional crown.

Trailing in the bottom of the eighth inning against Monticello in the super-sectionals, the team strung together a series of hits that allowed sophomore Kaiden Maurer to hit a walk-off single to send the team to state.

"In the super-sectional game, we were dead in the water and we came back and Maurer has a huge hit," Martin said. "These kids never doubted. They believed from day one that we were good enough. We knew we had the talent, but you have got to have some things go your way. You better believe because if you don't, you're not going to have that confidence that you need."

Leading his team to a program record 32 wins last season, Martin is the Herald & Review's Baseball Coach of the Year for 2022. It is his third time winning the award, after being honored in 2005 and 2019.

Question: When I spoke with you at state following the fourth-place finish, you said you would need some time to see how you felt about the experience. With a few weeks gone by, what are your emotions about it now?

Martin: "It was everything I thought it would be. Looking back, it was a great experience. I wished we would have played a little bit better but there are three other good teams up there. In the big picture, it was a great experience not only for the kids and our school, but also myself. I've been at this a long time and you dream about going to state and then you realize how hard it is to get there."

Q: In this remarkable season, did anything surprise you?

Martin: "What did surprise me was making it all the way to state with one loss. That is pretty rare in baseball. You win 21 games in a row and get on a roll and it just keeps building and building and building. Playing four and five nights a week and you've got to throw your some other arms out there. We were 32-1 going into state. Even the guys at the IHSA were like: 'How did you only lose one game this year?'"

Q: How did Jaxson Grubbs (11-1, 2.23 ERA, 77 Ks) and Evan Foster (7-0, 1.71 ERA, 72 Ks) embrace their key roles on the pitching staff?

Martin: "That was pretty easy decision. Jaxson took the reins and just went and we knew that he was that kind of guy. (Along with Jaxson), we had a lot of players that could also be the guy. What Evan Foster did on the mound this year was pretty remarkable. He also ended up leading our team in hitting (.465 batting average). We just told (Jaxson and Evan) that this was their team and they took the reins."'

Q: Jaxson is the H&R Baseball Player of the Year. What are your thoughts about him on and off the field?

Martin: "Jaxson brings a lot of leadership. He's going to be a fine employee, a fine a husband, a fine father. In the real world, that's all you care about. He's a top notch person and a player. He's got a lot going for him and he was a first team All-State pick. That is a very hard team to make. There are just 20 Class 2A players in the whole state and we've had a lot of good players not make that. He's first class."

Q: You lose Grubbs, shortstop Ethan Willoughby and catcher Rheys Sams-Moore to graduation. Now that the team has a taste of state, what do you see for next year?

Martin: "We'll be solid again. The key to advancing is that you've got to have two aces. We had two aces this year and we've got one of those aces coming back (in Foster). Who our next ace is going to be and who can log and carry the innings, that is going to be the big question."

Q: You've mentioned you are planning on coaching for three more seasons and then retiring from teaching. How has your attitude towards coaching evolved over the years?

Martin: "Sometimes as a coach your best coaching move is just stay out of the way. Make the lineup, manage all the things that go with that and let them play. Make sure they're having fun. Those things will take you places. This year, there were no headaches. Being around kids that love the game as much as you do is half the battle. That's why I keep coming out here and that's the biggest thing for me at this stage my life."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.