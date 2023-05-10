Warrensburg-Latham baseball coach Chris Elston wasn’t sure what kind of year he would be in for.

His team was one of the younger ones in the area, with just four seniors, and when those players were with the middle school team, Elston said their record was around .500. They also had to replace a couple of all-conference and an all-state performer from past seasons.

The Cardinals' record with this senior class leading the way has been far from that, with an 19-6 record after starting the season with eight straight wins. The start is one of the best the program has had.

"We're playing a little bit better maybe than I thought we were going to," Elston said. "That win total was a little bit higher than I thought. So you know, there's some seasons where you just go into it, you're senior loaded and you just know that you guys are really, really good."

Each class has been represented in the team’s run, including contributions from older returnees and incoming young players stepping into bigger roles. Other schools in the area have been much more senior-heavy.

"I think this team kind of maybe exceeded some of my expectations going into it," Elston said. "Not that I thought that we were going to be down or bad or anything, but if you'd have told me that, you know, we'd gotten off to a 17-4 start, I would have been a little bit surprised because you know, we only have four seniors."

Senior Aidan Taylor leads the team in batting average (.476) and stolen bases (26) while fellow senior Jason Clark is 6-0 on the mound after returning to the team this season.

Junior John Hall (26) and sophomore designated hitter Kristopher Lawson (21) are the top two in RBI. Freshman Nathan Southern has been a key piece on the mound and at shortstop while Payton Garver has started at third base in his first high school season.

"You know, you're 14-15 years old competing against 17 and 18 year olds," Elston said. "So it's a plus that we're getting stuff out of them."

With a senior class that was only five or six deep in middle school, those younger players have been playing up for years now to fill out the roster.

As one of the schools in the area with lower numbers at times, Elston has let sixth graders try out for the middle school team. When he did that a couple of years ago, Southern and Evan Gottman made the team and have been starters ever since. Lawson and Garver also made an impact as seventh graders playing with older teammates.

"We had to fill it in somewhere with some guys you know, and those guys, younger just kind of stepped in and just basically, they just won the job, they took the jobs," Elston said.

Other younger players entered the fold and contributed with the current senior class, and now a good portion of them have played together for a half decade or more dating back to those middle school teams.

Elston’s been the coach at Warrensburg for 15 seasons and has been involved in the middle school program since he joined. He started by going and observing the practices while he ran the high school program.

Then a couple of years into his tenure, the middle school coach retired and he took over the reins. Part of the reason was so he could have consistency in coaching, ensuring that the middle schoolers would be taught the same principles and be prepared when he coached them again in high school.

That continuity and development into the high school program has played a big role in the program’s 231 wins and counting over the past 15 seasons.

With seniors like Taylor and Clark leading the way with younger teammates, Warrensburg enters a loaded sub-sectional with 24-1 Quincy Notre Dame and 21-3 Maroa.

"We've got our work cut out for us for sure," Elston said. "The goal is always to win a regional, to win a sectional. Some years we've been successful at it, some years we haven't but we'll show up and compete with that goal in mind for sure, to win a regional."

That development of the middle school program has led the Cardinals to a surprise season and on the cusp of another 20-win campaign despite losing key players from the regional title team two seasons ago.

That program also is what’s made the program sustainable with 15 wins in seven of the last eight full seasons.

Elston said the current middle school class has gotten the benefit of increased numbers. That’s led to more depth and more success on the middle school circuit. They’ve had 30 wins in the past two middle school seasons and had a regional title.

"I'm expecting continuity, I'm expecting good things," Elston said. "You know, these middle school kids, these freshmen and sophomores put together a couple of really good middle seasons."

It means that they’ll have reinforcements to continue this season’s success, and might reach new heights in the future.

"I've got high hopes for sure,” Elston said.