Minonk Fieldcrest stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 11-6 win over Fisher on April 27 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 21, Fisher faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 21 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.

