Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth baseball win 2A sectionals titles, will face off on Monday in super-sectionals

DECATUR -- The Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth baseball teams stayed alive in the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday, leading to a meeting between the teams in the super-sectionals on Monday at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Monticello defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 7-1 in the Decatur Millikin Sectional final played at the Workman Family Baseball Field. The Sages scored five runs in the third inning and added single runs in the fifth and sixth inning. St. Joseph scored their single run in the second inning.

Monticello starting pitcher Jack Buckalew pitched a complete game victory, allowing six hits and one earned run.

Leadoff batter Biniam Lienhart was 3-for-4 with a double and triple. He had two RBIs and a run scored. Joey Sprinkle had two run scored and Jacob Trusner and Thomas Swartz had each had two RBIs.

The victory was the Sages' second sectional title in program history and the first since 2013-14. The Sages have never advanced to the baseball state tournament.

Maroa-Forsyth defeated Quincy Notre Dame 5-2 in the Pleasant Plains Sectional final. The Trojans scored three in the second inning, one in the third and added another run in the seventh. The Raiders were limited to two runs in the seventh inning.

Trojans starting pitcher Evan Foster threw 6.1 innings to pick up the victory. He allowed five hits and two earned runs and stuck out nine.

Foster was 2-for-2 from the plate with a double and two walks. Jacob Blunck was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Zayn Giles was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

It was the Trojan's fourth sectional title in program history and the first since the 2006-07 season when they went on to win the Class A state title.

In the 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional final, St. Teresa fell to St. Thomas More 8-5.

SOFTBALL

In the Class 1A LeRoy Sectional final, Heyworth defeated Macon Meridian 2-0.

In Class 2A Athens Sectional final, Macomb defeated Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 6-2. In the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional finals, Tolono Unity defeated Effingham St. Anthony 3-2.

In Class 3A, Mount Zion defeated Lincoln 3-1 in the regional finals and will move on to face Chatham Glenwood in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Mount Zion. Glenwood defeated Taylorville 4-1 in regional final to advance.

