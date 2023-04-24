Monticello's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Pontiac during a 7-1 blowout on April 24 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 18, Pontiac faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Monticello took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 17 at Monticello High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.