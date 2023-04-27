Monticello's river of runs eventually washed away Bloomington Central Catholic in a 11-1 cavalcade for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 27.

In recent action on April 17, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 21 at Monticello High School.

